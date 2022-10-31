State inmate charged with threatening a judge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and his family, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Owen Mason Dornon, 22, was indicted today on seven counts of “Mailing Threatening Communications.” It is alleged that Dornon mailed letters to Judge Timothy L. Sweeney in Pleasants County, West Virginia, threatening to harm him and his family. Dornon is presently serving a state prison sentence that was imposed by Judge Sweeney.

Dornon faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.