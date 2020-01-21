State Department Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Bolivian Foreign Minister Longaric

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric today in Bogota. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Longaric on the new elections scheduled for May 3 and commended the transitional government’s collaboration with Bolivia’s National Assembly to establish a new Electoral Tribunal. He underlined the U.S. government’s strong support for free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections and highlighted areas for international cooperation to support Bolivia’s elections. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Longaric also discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship and improve our economic and commercial ties.