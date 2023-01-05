Starmer vows to let communities ‘take back control’ in Labour’s first term

Labour will launch a “take back control” bill aimed at devolving sweeping powers to local communities in its first term if it wins the next election, Keir Starmer has promised.In a speech setting out his vision for a future Labour government, the Labour leader pledged a major push to devolve power away from Westminster as part of what he said would be an “end to sticking-plaster politics”.In an attempt to capture the political centre-ground and rid Labour of its reputation as the party of big government, Starmer insisted the answer to the problems plaguing Britain’s public services was not to open “the big government chequebook”. Instead, he said his party would make sure power over those services was not being hoarded by a handful of people in Westminster.Referring to issues such as the Brexit vote and the push for Scottish independence, Starmer said: “It’s not unreasonable for us to recognise the desire of communities to stand on their own feet – it’s what take back control meant.”But he added: “We will embrace the take back control message, but we’ll turn it from a slogan into a solution from a catchphrase interchange.“We will spread control out of Westminster and devolve new powers over employment support, transport, energy, climate change, housing, culture, childcare provision and how councils run their finances and will give communities a new right to request powers which go beyond even that.”Starmer was speaking less than 24 hours after Rishi Sunak laid out his own vision for the country, and in exactly the same east London venue.But while the prime minister’s speech covered a sprawling range of topics from antisocial behaviour, to inflation, to maths education, Starmer focused on political reform, which he said was the long-term answer to Britain’s multiple public sector crises.Starmer said: “Every crisis hits Britain harder than its competitors.” But he promised “light at the end of the tunnel”, adding: “Britain will get through this.”He insisted that the solution to problems such as long NHS waiting lists and delays at urgent care was not just to spend more money. “We won’t be able to spend our way out of their mess – it’s not as easy as that.”But he did not go as far as his predecessor Tony Blair, who pledged before the 1997 election to match the Conservative spending plans. “It will be a different approach, let’s be absolutely clear, it’s a different way of working,” he said.He insisted that many of the Conservative government’s responses to the economic problems facing the country were short-term fixes to long-term problems of their own making. He said the winter energy price cap, for example, was a necessary measure given the war in Ukraine, but had been exacerbated by previous political choices.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.“The war didn’t scrap home insulation, the war didn’t ban onshore wind and the war didn’t stall British nuclear energy,” he said. “The Tory government did that.”Instead, Labour will seek more partnerships with the private sector, he said – including in the NHS. Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, has previously said that private companies could provide the answer to lengthy waiting lists, to the dismay of some on the left of the party.Starmer said he would back public/private partnerships to deliver services, saying he was “relaxed” about the involvement of businesses in delivery. “That’s what I’m proposing today … an active state working in partnership with private business,” he added.And he added that a Labour government would bring “a decade of national renewal”, saying there would be “no more sticking-plaster politics, no more Westminster hoarding power, no more holding back this country’s economic potential”.