Starmer doesn’t have to follow the Tories on immigration to win – he could be more humane and still reach No 10 | Maya Goodfellow

I could have written the speech before I’d even heard it. A party committed to a points-based system. A country too dependent on migrant workers. A promise to be “practical”. It was like the Groundhog Day of British immigration politics. Keir Starmer’s address to the CBI last month told us much of what we already knew: Labour has little interest in positively shifting the dial on immigration.Small in number but significant in symbolism, the references Starmer made to migration showed the tightrope he is going to walk: signalling Labour will “control” immigration (this is what the “points-based system” and the determination not to reintroduce free movement represent) and promising to make sure the rules work for immigration-reliant businesses. This position is a reformulation of what politicians have been saying for years: that “migration undermines opportunities for people in the UK”, and the country only wants the “best and the brightest”.Neither argument does much good for the people on the receiving end of immigration policy. “Migrants” are people who move. But their very existence is deemed either useless or useful – depending on who they are, where they come from and what their “skills” are. And falling into the “useful” category is not some kind of cast-iron guarantee that you will be treated well.“The Labour Party will never diminish the contribution it makes to our economy,” Starmer said, “to public services, to your businesses and our communities.” This is not out of the ordinary; politicians often make a point of “celebrating” immigration while criticising it. But for Starmer and many others before him, the people who move become an “it”. A commodity to be included and expelled, depending on the country’s balance sheet. This is, quite plainly, what happens when you want an immigration system that works for the economy (look to the New Labour years for evidence of that).To say this is not linguistic pedantry – it is identifying a direction of travel. Because Labour isn’t just hurtling forward with inflammatory rhetoric, it seems likely to turn it into harsh policy. The kind that seriously damages people’s lives. Seven decades of British history shows us that while we’ve often heard variations of the same words, the rules can – and do – get worse.Keir Starmer at the Labour business conference at Canary Wharf, London, 8 December. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PAWhere Tories have brazenly stoked asylum hysteria, Labour has either sat quietly on the sidelines or fashioned its own version. Rachel Reeves criticised the government for not deporting enough people. Yvette Cooper promised Labour would deal with Channel crossings through more security, and barely expressed any explicit criticism of government policies that force people to make these perilous journeys – including the dearth of safe routes to get to the UK. Starmer said in a Sky News interview that “in particular cases” there’s “a case” for electronically tagging people waiting for their asylum applications to be processed. And Labour has announced it would introduce “fast-track processing” for people arriving “by small boats” from Albania and “other safe countries”, reinforcing the wrong-headed, pernicious Tory anti-asylum arguments. A cursory glance at British history shows there’s always a group to attack: Irish people, Jewish people, people from India, the Caribbean, Bangladesh, Poland, Romania and now, once again, Albania. But this seems to bother Labour little.The party doubtless sees itself as different enough from the government by opposing the Conservatives’ painfully punitive Rwanda policy. But backing away from something that has attracted widespread condemnation is far from sufficient. Labour politicians cannot simply be favourably compared against what they’re not – they also need to be judged for what they’ll do.They surely know all this. They actively choose this path when they could have opted for another. Their critics point to shifting public attitudes and ask why, even in this environment, Starmer’s Labour party is not willing to change the script. The public feels more positive about immigration and it’s no longer one of the electorate’s top concerns, the more observant argue. There is a kernel of truth here. If not now – even now – will there ever be a when? The depth of the party’s timidity – and its moribund vision – on migration is exposed. But reading the polls like they’re tea leaves is never a good strategy. That is why, regardless of what fabled social attitudes say, to truly chisel away at the UK’s harmful immigration policies, decades of entrenched thinking has to be confronted head-on, and alternatives have to be proposed. That would mean Labour challenging the anti-immigration myths, creating far fewer hostile rules – and seeking to make migrants’ lives better, not worse.But it seems to care hardly at all about changing any of this, about the people who are affected by such policies. Labour’s proposals look like a focus-grouped plan on how to win over voters in marginal seats. They read like a calculation that assumes the support the party could lose to the left will always be outweighed by the chunk of Labour voters it will keep in spite of its position, and those it will pick up, at least in part, because of it. All this tells Labour that immigration simply isn’t a subject where it needs to draw a clear, thick dividing line between itself and the Tories. More than politically risky, this is cynical, destructive and unnecessary. Labour can certainly win an election with a more principled position on immigration.Windrush, Manston, a “points-based system”. Whenever we are talking about immigration, we are talking about people – people whose lives should not be determined by where they were born, what they do or why they come to the UK. It almost feels too obvious to say this. And yet given where Labour is and where the country continues to be, it is – sadly and shamefully – all too necessary.