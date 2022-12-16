Starbucks faces three-day walkout by baristas at 100 stores

Nadya So/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded lower in the premarket session on Friday with baristas at more than 100 stores planning a three-day walkout. The timing coincides with one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, including Super Saturday. The Starbucks Workers United labor group said about 1K union baristas are expected to participate in what will be the second major strike in the last month. The “Double Down Strike” is being described by the union as the longest collective action in the campaign’s history and is called the latest escalation against Starbucks’ “ruthless campaign of anti-union bullying.” Just under 3% of Starbucks’ (SBUX) company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year. Outgoing CEO Howard Schultz has vehemently eschewed unionization among workers due to his belief that Starbucks can be a model employer. Read more about Schultz’ union views. Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) swung 1.29% lower premarket on Friday after a 2.15% drop on Thursday amid selling pressure on many consumer discretionary stocks.