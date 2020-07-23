Stamford Man Kevin Genis Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possessing, Selling Firearm

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KEVIN GENIS, 27, of Stamford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 18 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 28, 2019, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of a Century Arms International 7.62 caliber AK pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition from Genis for $900.

In November 2015, Genis was convicted in state court of three counts of possession with intent to sell narcotics. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Genis was on state probation at the time he illegally possessed and sold the firearm.

Genis has been detained since his arrest on June 27, 2019. On February 7, 2020, he pleaded guilty today one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Stamford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria del Pilar Gonzalez and Brendan Keefe.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

