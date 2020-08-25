Stamford Man Alexander Oliveira Sentenced to 8 Years for Distributing Images of Child Sexual Abuse, Other Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Alexander Oliveira, 32, of Stamford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 96 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for child exploitation offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an FBI special agent working in an undercover capacity communicated with Oliveira on an internet message board and through email. During those conversations, Oliveira discussed his interest in child pornography. On one occasion, Oliveira told the undercover agent that he possessed a “ton of pics & vids of kids ages 4-12,” and then proceeded to send multiple pornographic images of children in that age range to the undercover agent. Oliveira also stated that he would provide the undercover agent with his entire “collection” of child-sex-abuse images in exchange for in-person access to a child.

Oliveira was arrested on March 5, 2020. A search of computer media seized at the time of his arrest revealed approximately 2000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including more than 600 images of children who have been identified during the course of this and numerous other child pornography investigations.

The investigation also revealed that, in approximately 2016, Oliveira enticed a 16-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, and then he traveled to New York several times to have sexual intercourse with the same girl. The age of consent in New York is 17.

On October 2, 2019, Oliveira pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Oliveira, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on September 24, 2020.

This matter was investigated by FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in New Haven, with the assistance of the Stamford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Vizcarrondo.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE