Stages of Periodontal Disease: Which Condition Is The Earliest Stage Of Periodontal Disease?

Periodontal disease is commonly known as gum disease. It is a term that covers a range of conditions associated with the inflammation of the tissues around your teeth. It is a condition that is experienced by millions of people around the world. This disease can create severe issues for the patient.

People suffering from this tooth can cause lose teeth and can also spread a lot of infections. The infection in the teeth area can also spread to other parts of the body. All these severe conditions do not surface overnight. It is important to familiarize yourself with the early signs as this can be the most effective way to avoid serious damage.

What Is A Periodontal Disease?

Periodontal disease or periodontitis is a serious condition that occurs when bacteria are found in plaque buildup surrounding teeth and gums. It can cause serious inflammation. If you don’t get proper treatment, this inflammation can also cause gum damage.

The supporting bone structure can also deteriorate which can lead to pocketing and receding gums. The person might face bone loss and tooth loss. Several factors can increase the risk of developing periodontitis. Some of the biggest risk factors include genetics, poor oral hygiene, smoking, illnesses such as diabetes, and decreased immunity.

What Are The Four Stages Of Periodontal Disease?

Periodontal disease is a progressive disease that can occur in the 4 following stages.

1.Gingivitis

Gingivitis is the first stage of periodontitis. It is called gingivitis and the patient experiencing the disease at this stage may notice red and swollen gums. You might also have bad breath and the Gums might also bleed while brushing or flossing. Gingivitis is reversible, but it can be treated by improving dental care. You can also prevent it by paying a regular visit to your dentist. Getting treatment regularly can help you to cure the disease.

2. Slight Periodontal Disease

The second stage of the disease is known as slight periodontal disease. It is also not reversible but still be managed. Slight periodontal disease causes bleeding, redness, and swelling, but the patient doesn’t feel any pain. The infection can spread below the gum line and it can also start to destroy the tooth-supporting bone.

3. Moderate Periodontal Disease

The third stage of periodontal disease is the moderate stage. This is when the bacteria get probing depth and further. It can attack the jawbone and can lead to increased bone loss. The infection also spreads to the bloodstream.

4. Advanced Periodontal Disease

Advanced periodontal disease is the most severe stage of gum disease. During this stage, the teeth lose their structural support. The patient will find their teeth becoming loose. Teeth abscesses also may form and your gums will become inflamed as well. You might find it difficult to eat because chewing will become painful. The person suffering from this disease also experiences severe halitosis, and the risk of tooth loss will increase.

What Is The Earliest Stage Of Periodontal Disease?

Gingivitis is the earliest stage of periodontal disease. It is the mildest form of gum disease. It affects around one in two people and is at an early stage. This disease is associated mainly with appearance and doesn’t cause pain. The early cases often go unnoticed because it is not that severe. If the issue is left untreated then this could lead to severe cases of periodontitis. It is the stage when tooth loss and other major troubles start to develop.

Gingivitis can affect anybody at any age and stage of life. The likelihood of this disease can increase due to the following factors:

Ethnicity

Pregnancy & hormonal changes

Diabetes

Smoking

Age

Reduced immunity

Poor nutrition

Some medication

Misaligned teeth

Problematic mouth appliances

All of these issues play an important role in developing the disease and are the biggest culprit behind gingivitis. However, the biggest factor that causes this disease is poor oral hygiene. When plaque remains stuck on the tooth surface it can harden and turn into tartar. This can inflame the gums because of the harmful bacteria. The infection follows and it spreads all over the teeth.

Gingivitis: Symptoms And Prevention

The periodontal disease generates pain and discomfort, but it often goes undetected because of the lack of symptoms. However, several key indicators indicate the presence of gingivitis. These symptoms include:

Gum bleeding while brushing your teeth

Swollen gums

Redness of the gums

Gum tenderness

Mouth sores

Bad breath

Most of these issues can be associated with other conditions too and this is why most people leave this condition untreated. However, gingivitis can lead to other serious stages and these symptoms should not be ignored. If you notice these symptoms you must seek treatment.

Gingivitis can be prevented through good oral hygiene. It should involve brushing twice per day, and flossing regularly. It is also good to use your mouth wash as this helps you to keep your mouth clean. It is also essential to replace your toothbrush as soon as it shows signs of over wear. With good care at home and regular dental cleanings, you can prevent this disease from worsening.

Gingivitis Treatments

Gingivitis can lead to developing plaque in your teeth. However, you can get it removed by following good oral hygiene practices. It is best to consult a dentist who can remove tarter and bacteria from your teeth regularly. It is essential to seek help from a professional dental hygienist, as he will help you to remove tartar by doing a process of scaling.

Deep clean scaling can prevent the damage of gingivitis. This treatment should also be followed by other hygiene practices. It is also important to follow improved brushing habits. Using prescription toothpaste and mouthwash can also help to reverse the disease. It is recommended to visit the dentist at least twice per year.

In severe cases of gingivitis, your doctor might suggest you get several scaling appointments. This happens when multiple teeth have deep calculus and the symptoms get severe. Gingivitis can return, and this is why you must follow proper hygiene. This will help you to beat the early signs of periodontal disease.