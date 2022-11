Staff offered ‘route out’ after Raab reappointed to Cabinet role – reports

Senior staff were offered a “route out” of Dominic Raab’s department when he was reinstated as Justice Secretary amid concerns over his past behaviour in the role, reports suggest.Multiple sources have alleged the Cabinet minister created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) during his previous stint there, according to the Guardian.The newspaper said it had been told Mr Raab acted in a “demeaning”, “rude” and “aggressive” manner, and that his behaviour went beyond “unprofessional”, with one source branding him a “bully”.Insiders insisted that the Justice Secretary does not engage in bullying of any kind, acknowledging he is “direct” but saying he rates his team highly.There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil serviceRead MoreThey refuted any suggestion he does not behave in a professional manner.The allegations will prove troublesome for Rishi Sunak, who recently came under fire for reappointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his senior team despite being told he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.Sir Gavin has since resigned from his post as Cabinet Office minister and vowed to clear his name.The Guardian reported that around 15 staff from the Justice Secretary’s private office were taken into a room when he returned to his post, where it was acknowledged they may be worried about his conduct.They were said to have been given the option to move roles.Some went on to switch positions within the department, with one thought to be weighing up leaving entirely, the newspaper said.However it cited sources suggesting a couple have since returned.Antonia Romeo, the most senior civil servant in the MoJ, is said to have spoken to Mr Raab on his return to warn him of the need to treat staff professionally and with respect.Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was removed from his MoJ post by Liz Truss on her elevation to No 10 in September.He had held the Cabinet role since September 2021 and was reinstated by Mr Sunak last month.The Guardian said it had spoken to officials who defended Mr Raab’s approach but acknowledged it could be read as unprofessional – or even bullying.The newspaper said it understood no formal complaints have been made against the Justice Secretary.A MoJ spokeswoman said: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service.“The Deputy Prime Minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.”