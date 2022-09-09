Stacy Chappell Sentenced for Armed Robberies

Milwaukee Man, Stacy Chappell Sentenced to 16 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robberies of Auto Parts Stores

(STL.News) United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling announced that on September 9, 2022 that Stacy Chappell (age 44) was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies of Milwaukee-area auto parts stores.

According to court records, Chappell committed three armed robberies of auto parts stores in August and September 2020 (two completed robberies and one attempted robbery). Chappell brandished a firearm during the robberies and demanded cash from the employee victims.

At the sentencing hearing, United States District Court Judge J.P. Stadtmueller discussed the impact of these crimes on the victims and the dangerousness of these acts, including the possibility that someone could have been seriously injured or killed.

Judge Stadtmueller remarked about the high levels of violence, including armed robberies, in the Milwaukee area, the increased federal prosecution of these crimes, and the need for significant punishment.

This matter was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abbey M. Marzick.

Following his term of imprisonment, Chappell also will spend three years on supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $4,600 in restitution.

Read more news relating to “Armed Robberies:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today