Stace Sentenced for Child Pornography Transportation

Golden Valley Sex Offender, Robert Lawrence Stace Sentenced to More Than 22 Years in Prison for Transportation of Child Pornography

ST. PAUL, MI (STL.News) A Golden Valley man was sentenced yesterday to 270 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for transporting images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

According to court documents, in February 2020, Robert Lawrence Stace, 37, a registered sex offender, downloaded hundreds of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors. Stace accessed the child exploitation files from the computer lab of a community center while on supervised release for his prior child sexual exploitation convictions. This conduct also violated the terms of Stace’s state supervised release and Stace is presently serving a Minnesota Department of Corrections sentence for these violations.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk for the District of Minnesota made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright sentenced the defendant.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department, with assistance from Hennepin County Probation Officers.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Hudleston.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today