St. Thomas: Tyree Morton Arrested for Possessing Cocaine

St. Thomas Man, Tyree Morton Arrested at the Cyril E. Airport for Possessing Approximately 5.5 Kilograms of Cocaine

St. Thomas, USV (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced that a St. Thomas man was arrested on February 19, 2022, in St. Thomas, USVI on a criminal charge related to his alleged possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, on February 19, 2022, Tyree Morton transported cocaine, weighing approximately 5.5 kilograms, including packaging, from a location within the Cyril E. King airport to another location within the airport.

Morton is charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a) & (b)(1)(B)(ii). If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Sleeper is prosecuting the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today