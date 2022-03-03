St. Thomas: Shemar G. Webster Pleads Guilty to Robbing

Second St. Thomas Man, Shemar G. Webster Pleads Guilty to Robbing a St. Thomas Jewelry Store While Carrying a Pistol

(STL.News) United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced today that Shemar G. Webster, a resident of St. Thomas, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller in the District Court yesterday and entered a guilty plea to the charge of interference with commerce by threats or violence and use of or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces up to life in federal prison. The sentencing date will be set by the Court.

According to Court documents, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, a white Suzuki Vitara arrived in the area of Gems & Gold Corner jewelry store located on the waterfront near Veteran’s Drive, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Webster and a co-defendant exited the white Suzuki Vitara with firearms and entered the Gems & Gold Corner jewelry store. Webster brandished the pistol he possessed and threatened the jewelry store employees and others. Webster physically assaulted the jewelry store owner using the firearm, striking the owner’s head . Webster and a co-defendant broke the jewelry showcases and took jewelry from the store. They then retreated from the jewelry store, got back into the white Suzuki Vitara, and were driven away from the area.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virgin Islands Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Juan A. Albino.

This case is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhood is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today