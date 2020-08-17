St. Petersburg Man Luka Vidakovic Wins $2 Million form Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Luka Vidakovic, 28, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.

Vidakovic purchased his winning ticket from Winn Dixie, located at 1049 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, $2,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in August 2017 and features six top prizes of $2 million and over 6,000 prizes between $1,000 to $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.

