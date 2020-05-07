St. Louis Tradition of Mother’s Day at Candicci’s Restaurant is Still Possible

Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin offers Mother’s Day Special 2020

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Yes, Mother’s Day is right around the corner and many are asking what can they do for mom during this pandemic. We’ve all learned to accept changes like never before, but we can’t forget about Mother’s Day.

After 47 years of pleasing families, Candicci’s is still here to make sure you can celebrate and feed your family with authentic Italian cuisines. Candicci’s is known in the St. Louis area for their special holiday buffet’s and live music. Well, for now the live music and buffet’s are not possible, but you can still feed mom that great meal from Candicci’s that has become as much of a tradition as the holiday itself. While it might not be the buffet that Candicci’s is known for, you can still feed mom their cuisines using curbside pickup or delivery.

Candicci’s website has published the following specials.

Candicci’s Mother’s Day Special for 4

Candicci’s Mother’s Day Entrees:

Beef Tenderloin Medallions in Lemon Butter Sauce topped with Sautéed Mushrooms

Chicken Parmesan

Sides:

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Italian Green Beans

Pasta Con Broccoli

All orders come with the following:

Toasted Ravioli

Famous House Salad

Bread and Butter

Sara Lee Apple Pie Slices

Mother’s Day Special Price of $95 + Tax

Add an additional person for $23.75

Add a bottle of house wine for $12

Full Menu also available

Doing your own dinner for Mother’s Day, but want some of your Candicci’s favorites as well? Enjoy some of these items at home as well!

Full Pan or Half Pan

Lasagna: $100 – $50

Con Broccoli: $80 – $45

Mostaccioli: $80 – $45

Baked Ravioli: $80 – $45

Fett W Chicken: $80 – $45

House Salad: $45 – $25

Call to place your order at (636) 220-8989 – Accepting orders until May 9th – Available for Curbside Pickup or Delivery on May 10th

Candicci’s Restaurant

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, MO 63011

Phone: (636) 220-8989