St. Louis: Terrell Gunn Sentenced on Gun Charges

St. Louis man, Terrell Gunn sentenced to 10+ years on gun charges

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges.

Judge Clark sentenced Terrell Gunn, 43, to eight years and seven months in prison on a 2022 charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two more years for violating his supervised release from a 2016 conviction on another felon in possession charge.

Gunn pleaded guilty to the 2022 charge in March, admitting that a search of his south St. Louis home by the U.S. Probation Office on Dec. 15, 2021 found six handguns, including two that were stolen, a stolen shotgun and an AK-47-style rifle. Gunn also had marijuana and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Probation Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today