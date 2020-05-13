St. Louis Sailor, Michael Davis operates weapons elevator aboard U.S. Navy warship

ATLANTIC OCEAN (STL.News) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael Davis, from St. Louis, operates a weapons elevator on the aft mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean May 11, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook.com/NavyOutreach

Twitter: @NavyOutreach

Instagram: @US_Navy_Outreach