St Louis News: Shannon Rennee Bradley Pleads Guilty for Her Role in the Heroin, Fentanyl Conspiracy that Resulted in Death

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Shannon Rennee Bradley, 25, of Washington, Missouri, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute, and aiding and abetting in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of victim A.C. She appeared before United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig. Sentencing is scheduled for May 1, 2020.

According to court documents, on October 21, 2017, Bradley and co-defendant Jacob Brewer met victim A.C. and her boyfriend at a gas station in Washington, Missouri, where the distribution took place. A.C. and her boyfriend shared the drugs sold by Bradley and co-defendant Brewer later that evening. A.C.’s boyfriend woke up and discovered A.C. unresponsive. A.C. was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Co-defendant Brewer pleaded guilty in May 2019 and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 12, 2020.

Bradley faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not more than $1,000,000. In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys James Delworth and Sara Koppenaal are handling the case.

