St Louis News: MoDOT to close several I-44 lanes for pavement work next week

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Drivers heading into or out of the city of St. Louis early next week should be prepared for some significant lane closures.

Crews will close lanes in both directions of Interstate 44 in the city of St. Louis for pavement repair work. All work is weather permitting, and may be shifted due to rain.

On Monday, April 27, crews will close two left lanes on westbound I-44 from Grand to Vandeventer between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Crews will close two right lanes on westbound I-44 from Kingshighway to Vandeventer between 9 a.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Tuesday, April 28, crews will close the two right lanes on westbound I-44 from Grand to Vandeventer between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Crews may also have to close the ramp from Grand to westbound I-44 during that time, detouring traffic to Vandeventer. In addition, crews will close the two left lanes on eastbound I-44 from Kingshighway to Vandeventer between 9 a.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning.

SOURCE: MoDOT