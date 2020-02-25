St Louis MO News: IRS Taxpayer Advocate Seminar – March 2020

Learn how the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service can assist you, Wednesday, Mar. 4, 4:00 pm –5:00 pm at 1520 Market Street, Suite 3005

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) City of St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green invites the public to learn about the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service at a seminar held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm at 1520 Market Street, Suite 3005, St. Louis, MO 63103.

Representatives from the local St. Louis IRS Taxpayer Advocate office will be on hand to discuss common taxpayer issues, including correct filing status, qualifying dependents, face-to-face audits, correspondence audits, payment arrangements, federal tax liens, and income levy.

To register for this free event and reserve seating, call Valerie Clayton (314) 657-3435 or email: claytonv@stlouis-mo.gov.