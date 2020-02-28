St Louis MO Mayor Krewson Appoints Valerie Russell as Director of Human Services

Russell has more than 30 years of professional experience working in health and human services

St Louis, MO (STL.News) St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson today appointed Valerie Russell to serve as Director of the Department of Human Services for the City of St. Louis, effective immediately.

“This is an important department in City government that’s responsible for helping to meet the needs of vulnerable populations, including unhoused individuals, veterans, and seniors. I trust Valerie’s extensive experience and leadership will build upon this department’s success and impressive accomplishments,” said Mayor Krewson.

Prior to her appointment, Russell served for nearly 20 years as Deputy Director of the Department. Her responsibilities included working in collaboration with numerous community-based initiatives and boards, monitoring living wage and MBE/WBE compliance, program planning and public policy development, grant preparation and implementation, personnel supervision, budget preparation, and regional disaster planning.

In all, Russell has more than 30 years of professional experience working in health and human services. She was previously appointed to Cabinet level positions in the City under former St. Louis Mayors Bosley and Harmon. Russell first joined the City in 1986.

“Thank you to Mayor Krewson for this opportunity to join your Administration. I am honored to be leading this Department and its dedicated, hardworking staff members and working with its partner community agencies. There is important work ahead for all of us as we continue to meet the regional needs of serving those vulnerable populations who need us the most,” Russell said.

Russell takes over for Irene Augustin, who resigned in January for a new professional opportunity out of state.