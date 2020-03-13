St Louis, MO – Latest Coronavirus COVID-19 Actions

Mayor, Director of Health, and fellow City leaders take steps to protect the public from the COVID-19

St Louis, MO (STL.News) St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Director of Health Dr. Fredrick Echols declared a Public Health Emergency Thursday, announcing events exceeding 1,000 attendees in the City of St. Louis will be prohibited to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, which led organizations to cancel events scheduled in the City of St. Louis. These include the Downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the Nike Mideast Qualifier Volleyball Tournament, all scheduled for within the next five days.

Handwashing stations have been placed in areas of downtown St. Louis to allow for those who may not have access to soap and water to practice good hand hygiene.

Mayor Krewson also ordered the City of St. Louis Water Division to stop all water shutoffs for the next 60 days. This action will allow residents and businesses to maintain a clean water source for personal hygiene and cleaning efforts.

City of St. Louis residents are encouraged to check on their older family members and friends. The older population and young children are the most vulnerable to experience severe complications from respiratory illnesses. As many people are concerned about COVID-19, it is essential to share correct facts to alleviate any anxiety over the virus.

The City of St. Louis and the Department of Health understand the seriousness of these announcements. As it will impact the economic efforts in the City of St. Louis, it is imperative to protect the public’s health and safety. The City’s departments will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adjust these restrictions as needed.