St. Louis, Mo; Judge Monte Evans sentences armed St. Louis drug dealer for narcotics distribution

St. Louis, Mo; Judge sentences armed St. Louis drug dealer for narcotics distribution and firearms related offenses | USAO-EDMO

(STL.News) – United States District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced, Tuesday, Monte Evans to 80 months in prison. The 38-year-old St. Louis resident pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On April 25, 2019, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue when they saw Evans participate in a drug deal. Officers, still in the patrol car, approached Evans and he started acting suspicious. Officer stopped the car and got out and Evans ran.

Officers chased Evans and caught Evans when he slipped on wet grass. Officers did a pat-down, of Evans, and found a stolen Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol. Officers also found a firearms holster on his belt. During a search of Evans, police found 12.05 grams of heroin and 8.65 grams of crack. Officers arrested Evans.

On May 30, 2019, SLMPD officers saw Evans operating a car without a front license plate. Officers learned the car was registered to Evans, and that Evans had multiple active felony warrants. Officers performed a lawful traffic stop. While talking with Evans, officer smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.

Officers discovered a satchel containing 3.06 grams of heroin, .39 grams of methamphetamine, 66.42 grams of marijuana, and a Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol loaded pistol with 13 rounds in the magazine.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officers investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dunkel prosecuted the case for the United States Attorney’s Office.

