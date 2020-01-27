St Louis Mayor News: Cases of New Coronavirus Reported in United States

No cases have been reported in the City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) A new virus, 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China, has reached the United States. No cases have been reported in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The virus causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people.

There is currently no vaccine to protect against 2019-nCoV. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus. You may be able to reduce your risk of infection by:

washing your hands often with soap and water,

avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands,

avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and

avoiding travel to areas with ongoing transmission of the virus.

You can protect others if you have cold-like symptoms by

Staying home if you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces

Patients with 2019-nCoV have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath. Most patients who get the virus recover on their own. Severe compilations from the virus includes pneumonia in both lungs.

If you have recently visited the Wuhan, China area and have cold-like symptoms contact your health care provider.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri Department of Health of Senior Services and other public health officials continue to monitor this outbreak. The outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information about it is updated as it becomes available.

For additional and updated information about 2019-nCoV Visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html