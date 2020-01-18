St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Establishes New $15 per Hour Minimum Wage for City Civil Service Employees

The new minimum wage will be effective mid-February, 2020

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed Executive Order #65 establishing $15 per hour as the new minimum wage for all City of St Louis Civil Service Employees. This increase will be effective mid-February, 2020.

Executive Order #65 is one of several initiatives Mayor Krewson is pursuing to address chronic under-staffing across all City departments and to better attract and retain talented, hard-working, skilled employees.

“From tree trimmers, to grass cutters, to accountants, to police officers, to dispatchers… you name it, we need more of them. Constantly having positions go unfilled is hurting our ability to provide good services to our residents. More competitive pay is the right thing to do and will boost morale, reduce turnover, and help fill these open positions.” Mayor Krewson said.

Mayor Krewson will also ask the Civil Service Commission and Board of Aldermen to approve a one-time lump sum pay increase of $1,000 and an increase (from current 1.5%) to 3% in the annual merit increase available on the civilian employee’s anniversary date for the next two fiscal years beginning in June as recommended to the Civil Service Commission by the Director of Personnel.

Police Officers and Firefighters received a $6,000 raise in 2018. The Director of Personnel is currently in negotiations with the labor representatives and expect to announce a new compensation package in the not too distant future.

“Our employees are important to us. Due to tight budget constraints over the last 10 years, civil service civilian City employees have not received the raises they deserve. There were even furloughs and no raises for several years. We want to and must invest in our people. The City has established itself as a forward-thinking model of government that’s willing to lift up all people. Our employees faithfully serve our residents, businesses, and institutions. They deserve to share in the positive momentum we’re building for our city,” added Mayor Krewson.