St Louis Mayor Krewson Releases Final Guidelines for Reopening

Released the Phase I Guidelines for the “Reopening” of the City of St. Louis

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in collaboration with the Pandemic Task Force for the St. Louis Region has released the Phase I Guidelines for the “Reopening” of the City of St. Louis. The plan seeks to open businesses to restart the economy while still providing protection for the community and the most vulnerable.

Mayor Krewson stated “The hard truth is that COVID-19 will remain in the St. Louis region for the foreseeable future. Living with COVID-19 means finding ways for our employees to safely return to work. We must plan and proceed carefully as we continue providing essential services to the community, and as we prepare to reopen our City buildings. Our City will begin to reopen, and we must work together to adjust to a “new normal.”

The guidelines lay out how the City will reopen, and the details for Phase I are a result of coordination from both economic and health data, and a collaboration of input from industry working groups, health experts and the public.

As part of the reopening strategy, the City of St. Louis received input from the both the City and County Health Departments. In addition, Kitty Ratcliffe and Brian Hall (Convention and Visitors Commission), Austin Walker (St. Louis Regional Chamber), Missy Kelley (Downtown STL) and other leaders from various economic development organizations in the area met with various businesses and collaborated on specific industry sector guidelines to gauge sentiment and ensure the reopening is phased in a way that eases concerns that both business owners and customers may have.

The “Guidelines” can be found at the following link:

https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/communicable-disease/covid-19/documents/health-commissioners-order-8.cfm

“I understand that people are anxious. I’m anxious too. I worry a lot about particularly our businesses and the workers that are affected and employed by those businesses. We want to open up our city, but we have to do it safely.” stated Otis Williams, Executive Director of St. Louis Development Corporation.

The City of St. Louis is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 18th.