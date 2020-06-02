St Louis Mayor Krewson Orders Citywide Curfew to Protect Residents, Businesses, and Institutions

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed Executive Order 66 to establish a citywide curfew for the City of St. Louis. It goes into effect at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and will continue until 6 a.m. the following morning. This curfew will be repeated daily until further notice.

“Last night was an unimaginable and deeply unfortunate night for St. Louis. What started as a very nonviolent and peaceful demonstration and protest ended in looting, shooting, burning, attacks on law enforcement, and tragically, the death of a retired police officer,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “This cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Under the terms of the curfew, no person, unless subject to an exception specified below, shall remain on a City street or sidewalk during the hours of the curfew, or shall remain in a motor vehicle.

The exceptions to this order are those persons:

who are traveling directly to and from work or to their homes lawfully,

city, state, and federal employees performing work assignments,

news media with credentials,

those traveling for medical treatment or assisting those traveling for medical treatment,

those who have no housing.

Individuals who are found to be in violation of this curfew are subject to arrest and prosecution under the laws of the City of St. Louis and State of Missouri.

