St. Louis Man Bruce Edward Johnson Sentenced for Drug Trafficking at Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex

(STL.News) – Bruce Edward Johnson, 27, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 36 months in prison. Johnson was involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl centered in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex on the near south side of the City of St. Louis. He appeared before the Honorable Catherine D. Perry.

According to court documents, between September 2014 and July 2018, Johnson acted as a distributor for drug customers seeking fentanyl in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Johnson and other associates used various apartments within the Clinton-Peabody housing complex for purposes of storing and distributing fentanyl, among other things.

On July 18, 2018, investigators conducted a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Inside Johnson’s bedroom, officers located a Glock 27, .40 caliber firearm with an extended magazine, an Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle and ammunition. Johnson knew he was a convicted felon prior to July 18, 2018.

In February, Johnson pled guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.

This case was an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the St. Louis Division of the DEA, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service and the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE