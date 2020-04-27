St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to Hold Media Briefing on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (STL.News) St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

County Executive Page will announce new members to an advisory group that will guide the administration on spending a CARES Act grant received from the federal government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, County Executive Page announced Cindy Brinkley would be a senior advisor of the group, County Cares. The advisory group will focus on three areas: public health, humanitarian relief and economic recovery.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, County Executive Page will hold briefings at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Following his remarks, County Executive Page will open the briefing for questions from the media.

Monday, April 27, 2020, 8:30 a.m.

St. Louis County Courthouse

105 South Central Avenue, jury assembly room

Please arrive a few minutes early. All who attend will have their temperatures taken and go through regular courthouse security. The jury room was selected so that social distancing practices can be followed.

For those unable to attend, the media briefing will be streamed on County Executive Page’s Facebook page.