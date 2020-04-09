St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page Requests National Guard Assistance in COVID-19 Response

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, County Executive Dr. Sam Page requested assistance from the Missouri National Guard as the region prepares for an escalation of the COVID-19 virus.

“As we prepare for the surge of this pandemic, the National Guard can play a critical role in helping us transport patients and supplies to free up our healthcare professionals to focus on treatment and care of our residents,” said County Executive Page. He made the request in a letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Members of the National Guard also would assist with security at hospitals, testing sites, the county’s warehouse and at the North County Recreation Center, which has been opened to house the unsheltered.

“During this challenging time, these young women and men will be an invaluable asset,” County Page said.

For the latest on COVID-19, visit www.stlcorona.com.

