St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page Announces Appointees

St. Louis County, MO (STL.News) St Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced several new appointments to positions in county government. The appointments include:

Dr. Gerard Hollins as Director of Revenue

Dr. Gerard Hollins is currently a Adjunct Professor in Public Policy at the Brown School at Washington University and was the Finance Analyst for the City of St. Louis. Previously, Hollins worked as a Public Finance Analyst for the County of Los Angeles, where he supervised more than $900 million in bond transactions and helped to develop the Residential PACE Clean Energy Program.

Chuck Henderson as Director of Information Technology

Chuck Henderson is currently the Acting Director of Information Technology. Before that, Henderson served as Director of the Infrastructure and Operations Division of the Department of Information Technology, Senior Manager for Network, Telecommunications, and Security at Edgewell Personal Care, and Manager of Desktop Systems for Energizer Holdings.

Courtney Whiteside as Director of the Municipal Court

Already an expert in municipal court administration, Courtney Whiteside currently serves as Deputy Director of the Mu-nicipal Court. Previously, Whiteside oversaw 620 municipal courts as a Municipal Division Courts Monitor for the Su-preme Court of Missouri and was a Management Analyst for Municipal Courts within the Office of State Courts Adminis-trator.

Kenny Murdock as Acting Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

A long-time civil rights activist, Kenny Murdoch previously worked in the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion as the manager of the implicit bias training program. Prior to that, he oversaw the county’s equity plan in the Office of Strategy and Innovation. Murdock is Vice President of the St. Louis County NAACP and is a certified bias management trainer by the Anti-Defamation League.

Karen Aroesty, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League and chair of the county’s Human Relations Commis-sion, said Murdoch has a strong relationship with ADL that will continue in his new position. “ADL has worked on many levels with Kenny for a number of years and we look forward to partnering again,” Aroesty said. “This appointment will benefit so many residents of St. Louis County, who can be positively impacted by Kenny’s work in diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Nate Adams as Acting Director of the M/WBE Program

Nate Adams, with over 30 years of experience in construction industry and working with M/WBE programs, will now serve as the Acting Director of the M/WBE Program. His work in and around M/WBE programs spans his work for MOKAN and his work as a transportation and construction consultant for M/WBE businesses.

“These appointments mark an important step forward for St. Louis County,” said Dr. Page. “I look forward to working with them as we continue working to reform county government.”