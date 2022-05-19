St. Louis County: Anne R. Jekel Sentenced for Meth Dealing

St. Louis County woman, Anne R. Jekel sentenced to nine years for methamphetamine dealing

(STL.News) United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced a significant dealer of methamphetamine Thursday to nine years in prison.

Anne R. Jekel, 42, of St. Louis County, was caught multiple times in possession of methamphetamine and guns. On Nov. 29, 2016, Maryland Heights police officers arrested her on outstanding warrants and found a pistol, 100.7 grams of methamphetamine and $4,735 in cash.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Overland police stopped Jekel for a traffic violation and found another pistol, $347 in cash and 97.6 grams of methamphetamine.

On Sept. 25, 2020 an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer bought two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,200.

On Oct. 26, 2020 DEA investigators found 86 more grams of methamphetamine.

Jekel pleaded guilty January 13 to three felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by police in Maryland Heights and Overland and the Drug Enforcement Agency. Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today