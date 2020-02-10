St. Louis Area Educator, Dr. Tracy Hinds Named Deputy Commissioner of Learning Services

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announces Dr. Tracy Hinds as the new deputy commissioner of the Division of Learning Services. She will assume this position on June 29, 2020. Dr. Hinds has served as the English language arts and social studies coordinator at the University City School District since 2016.

“From being a National Board Certified Teacher to working in many different areas of a local school district, including special education and literacy, Dr. Hinds is a well-equipped, well-rounded candidate for this position,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Her positivity and enthusiasm are contagious. Coupled with her experience and student-centered focus, Tracy is a tremendous asset to DESE. I look forward to her fresh perspective and approach to implementing the department’s refined strategic plan.”

Dr. Hinds previously worked in the Hazelwood School District from 2005-2016, serving as a reading specialist and the facilitator for the new teacher induction program. She began her teaching career in special education at St. Louis Public Schools.

Dr. Hinds was born and raised in Ferguson, MO. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from DePauw University in Indiana, and then a master’s degree in education/special education from Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Dr. Hinds went on to earn her educational specialist degree in educational administration and her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.