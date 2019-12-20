St. Francis Woman Tiffany Spotted War Bonnet Found Not Guilty of Assault Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, woman was acquitted of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury as a result of a federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota, beginning on December 17, 2019, and concluding on December 18, 2019.

Tiffany Spotted War Bonnet, age 45, was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 9, 2019.

The charges alleged that on March 4, 2019, Spotted War Bonnet, assaulted an individual with a sharp metal object with the intent to do bodily harm and the alleged assault resulted in serious bodily injury.

The investigation was conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

