ST. CROIX MAN ARRESTED ON 2004 FLORIDA WARRANT

St. Croix, VI – United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced today Edelfonso Garcia, 45, of St. Croix appeared before Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson, III on for his initial appearance hearing after being arrested on a 2004 firearms possession warrant from the Florida. Garcia waived his detention and preliminary hearing and agreed to be returned to Florida to face charges.

According to court documents, Garcia was convicted in 2001 in Florida on the charge of possession of a firearm within a school zone and was placed on 5 years of probation. In 2004, an arrest warrant was issued by the Middle District of Florida, after Garcia violated the terms and conditions of his supervised release after being charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary and criminal mischief. Locally, Garcia was arrested by the Virgin Islands Police Department after they executed a search warrant in Pepper Tree Terrace and recovered live ammunition and illegal drugs.

The Virgin Island Police Department and U.S. Marshals are investigating this case, and Assistant United States Attorney Daniel H. Huston is prosecuting the case.