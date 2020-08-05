St. Clair County Woman Jodi Sass Wins $1 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A St. Clair County woman almost passed out after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

Jodi Sass, 31, bought her winning ticket at the Fargo Market, located at 6885 Fargo Road in Avoca.

“I ran to the store to grab some sour cream for dinner and picked up a ticket,” said Sass. “I scratched it when I got home and the first number was a match for $1 million.

“My heart started racing and my vision went blurry! I had to ask my daughter to read the ticket to make sure what I was seeing was accurate!”

Sass visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to complete some home renovations, start college funds for her children, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $92 million playing Millionaire Maker, which launched in April 2019. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $6 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes and 11 $5,000 prizes.

