Srinivas Rao Ravuri on why financials may continue to be best performing stocks in 2023

What’s your take on the auto sector and in particular? JLR sales have been quite strong. Is it fair to say that all the balance sheet problems that Tata Motors had is over? Which is your top bet as far as the entire auto space is concerned?

We do not comment on individual stocks but we are positive on the auto sector per se but more on the domestic-oriented sectors rather than exports. The market is excited and we are also excited about domestic both passenger vehicles and the commercial vehicle space. We have seen fairly robust numbers in the last few quarters and the numbers will continue to be good, given the penetration story and also the improvement that we are seeing in the road network.

These two segments are great but the Street is worried about any company that has exposure to global markets and is dependent on other countries. Given the overall cautious outlook on especially developed markets and also China, the Street is worried about how these companies can manage it. That is where there is some positive commentary and a significantly higher positive momentum because there is a sigh of relief that these companies are able to manage the slowdown in some of the other markets, but overall I would like to invest and prefer more domestic-oriented companies. So my preference is for domestic players. Let us talk about the domestic factors and the domestic cyclicals. One important factor for the market historically has been the Budget, which is just around the corner. Which sectors do you think can get some benefit out of it? Is it the value sectors like power that have been beaten down? Can it continue to be defence and manufacturing with a slew of PLI schemes?

The first point is we are positive on manufacturing, whether it is PLI or other schemes and are clearly helping in reviving the manufacturing sectors. We are positive on manufacturing. Second, we are also positive about power. After almost 10 years of a downturn, we are seeing revival in spending but the demand was very much intact. In power, we continue to see 7% to 8% demand growth which in turn means we have to invest in power generation and transmission. Investing only in renewables will not take care of the demand. « Back to recommendation storiesWe have to invest in coal\-based power plants also and we are doing that. These two sectors we like and are positive on and we have exposure in them. Coming to Budget, increasingly it is becoming less and less relevant from the stock market point of view because a) the big bang reforms that have to be done were already done; and b) we are seeing that government is not waiting for Budget to announce important events or decisions if they needed for the growth of the economy. The biggest reform in the last four years is cutting the corporate tax. That has happened outside the Budget. It is a mere exercise of statement of accounts for the next year. Both income and expenditure will become that when it comes to policy decisions.

We are seeing that clearly the government is pro-growth and most importantly macro stability that has helped us in the last two years. There is a stability that can happen in the Budget and outside the Budget also and so, the Budget is losing its significance for stock markets.

A lot of people were discussing whether the rally that we saw after three days of losses was a pre-budget rally or not. The big themes for the year are digitisation, manufacturing and automation. Banks finished right on top in 2022. They started and ended the year very differently. What will be the best performing sector this year?

I would like to bet on financials. It is true that banks have done very well last year but in the absence of any other strong driver, financials will continue to deliver for the simple reason they are in a sweet spot and maybe by the end of the year, we would have peaked out in terms of the outperformance. But whether it is the credit growth, credit cycle in terms of NPAs and overall economic growth, the most important for us in the market is the valuations. The valuations are still very much reasonable. There are few other sectors where the growth prospects are good but most of that has already been priced in and there are concerns on growth. For example, consumer staple is a classic example. No one denies the under penetration and the growth prospects of the staple business. But if you see what is happening in the last few quarters, volume growth is in lower single digits and these stocks are trading at 60-70 PE. If the high valuations are not supported by reasonable growth, it will tend to correct and to that extent, in the absence of any other exciting sector, financials where growth is decent and valuations are also reasonable would continue to deliver better in the near term;