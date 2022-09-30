SRF stock price down 0.68 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . fell 0.68 per cent to Rs 2529.05 at 02:10PM hours (IST) on Friday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 763,313 shares with a turnover of Rs 188.52 crore till 02:10PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 35.65, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 9.3.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 22.05 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2554.0 and a low of Rs 2412.55 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 2864.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 1975.0.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.24.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 2421.84 on September 30, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 2518.87. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 45.3. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 50.73 per cent stake in the company, while FIIs held 19.21 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 9.36 per cent.