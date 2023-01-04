SRF shares up 0.2% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.2 per cent up in Thursday’s trade at 11:23AM (IST). Around 5,780 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 2275.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2281.45 and Rs 2257.45, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of SRF Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 2864.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 2002.5.

Total market cap of the SRF Ltd. stood at Rs 67288.44 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3760.52 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 3.69 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 3904.57 crore and down 31.94 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2850.09 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 480.99 crore, up 25.77 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 9.21 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 19.21 per cent and the promoters 50.53 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 30.58 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.3. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

SRF Ltd. belongs to the Diversified industry.