SRF shares rise 1.09 per cent in Thursday's trading session

Shares of . rose 1.09 per cent to Rs 2427.35 in Thursday’s trade as of 10:15AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18561.9, down 98.4 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 2401.15 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 2002.5 and a high of Rs 2864.35. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 72060.87 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 25,193 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 32.75 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 74.22 per share and 9.3 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 22.05.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, SRF Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 3760.52 crore, down 31.94 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 25.77 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 480.99 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Thursday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.