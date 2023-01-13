SRF shares down 0.92% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.92 per cent down in Friday’s trade at 12:56PM (IST). Around 10,587 shares changed hands on the counter. The stock opened at Rs 2234.9 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2234.9 and Rs 2182.05, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of SRF Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 2864.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 2002.5. Total market cap of the SRF Ltd. stood at Rs 65213.46 crore at the time of writing this report. Key Financials

The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3760.52 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 3.69 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 3904.57 crore and down 31.94 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2850.09 crore. The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 480.99 crore, up 25.77 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year. Shareholding pattern

As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 9.21 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 19.21 per cent and the promoters 50.53 per cent.

Valuation ratio

According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 29.64 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.3. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. SRF Ltd. belongs to the Diversified industry.