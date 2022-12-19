SRF shares decline 0.79% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 2306.1 on BSE at 01:55PM (IST) on Monday, down 0.79 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 2002.5 and a high of Rs 2864.35.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 22,341 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:55PM (IST).

The stock of SRF Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 68502.29 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 31.13, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 9.3. Return on equity (ROE) was at 22.05 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 266 stocks traded in the green, while 235 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 50.53 per cent in the SRF Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 19.21 per cent and 13.95 per cent, respectively.