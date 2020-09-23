Springfield, Mo; Travis W. Robinson Sentenced to 14 Years for Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A Sparta, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for leading a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Christian County, Mo.

Travis W. Robinson, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 14 years in federal prison without parole.

On March 11, 2020, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on premises in which a minor resides.

Robinson came to the attention of law enforcement in August 2016 as a distributor of methamphetamine in the southwest Missouri area. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Robinson’s residence and seized approximately 47.32 grams of methamphetamine, $7,628, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. At the time the warrant was executed, Robinson’s young child was located in the living room of the residence.

In June 2017, a confidential informant told law enforcement that his/her source of methamphetamine had acquired anywhere from one-fourth of an ounce to one-fourth of a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson each week and had been doing so for several years.

Robinson imported methamphetamine to southwest Missouri, which he provided to co-conspirators for them to further distribute. Co-conspirators also assisted with activities related to drug distribution, including the collection of drug debts.

Robinson is the first defendant to be sentenced in this case. Co-defendant Candace L. Medlock, 34, of Nixa, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica R. Sarff and Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE