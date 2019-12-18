Springfield MO Police Investigate Shooting

Springfield, MO (STL.News) Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to 3610 E. Kearney, Springfield Underground, at approximately 7:40 a.m., on Dec.17, 2019, regarding a subject who had been shot inside. When officers arrived, they identified the suspect and took him into custody. A victim with an apparent gunshot wound was also located. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury and later released.

The suspect was identified as Stanley Johnson, a 26-year-old male from Springfield. Johnson was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail. Charges of first-degree-assault and unlawful use of a weapon were presented to the Greene County Prosecutor. It appears at this time that this was a random incident and was not directed at a certain person or business.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-8477.