Springfield, MO Police, Greene County Sheriff Investigate Homicide

Springfield, MO (STL.News) The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department are currently investigating a Homicide at the intersection of FR 88 and State Highway H (N. Glenstone). The victim has been identified as Mackenna Milhon, a 19 year old female.

Milhon was reported missing to the Springfield Police Department on December 20th. SPD Detectives have been investigating her disappearance since the initial report. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting the Homicide investigation with assistance from Springfield Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. You can call the tip line at (417) 829-6230 or Crimestoppers (417) 869-TIPS.