Springfield MO Man, Tim I. Hocutt Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, MO (STL.News) A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Tim I. Hocutt, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 13 years in federal prison without parole.

On June 25, 2019, Hocutt pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Hocutt admitted that he participated in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from Sept. 20, 2017, to Feb. 7, 2018.

Hocutt admitted that he sold methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer in Springfield on two separate occasions. Hocutt also possessed methamphetamine at the time of his arrest on Feb. 7, 2018. Hocutt admitted that he had been selling methamphetamine almost daily for approximately one year. Hocutt also admitted to having purchased from co-conspirators, and distributed to others, at least 2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine during that time period.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Keller. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE