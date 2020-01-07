Springfield, MO Fire Department News: East Belmont house fire victim, Kathryn J. Thompson succumbs to injuries

Springfield, MO (STL.News) Shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, Springfield Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of East Belmont. They arrived to an advanced fire in a single family residence. While firefighting operations were underway, search crews located a female who had been overcome by smoke. She was transported to a nearby hospital and treated. The victim, Kathryn J. Thompson, succumbed to her injuries the evening of Sunday, Jan. 5. This is the first fire fatality of 2020 in Springfield. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

