Springfield Missouri Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Springfield, MO (STL.News) Springfield Police were dispatched to 2722 West Madison at 2:16 P.M., on December 23, 2019, after a 911 caller reported a male subject who was not breathing at the home. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the male unconscious inside the home. Officers and paramedics began life-saving measures, but the subject died at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim and another male who lived at the home had been in a disturbance with each other just prior to the 911 call. There was no apparent reason for the victim’s death and an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

The victim’s name will not be released at this time due to investigators having difficulty locating next of kin. The other male subject involved in the disturbance was contacted and identified but no arrest was made.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.