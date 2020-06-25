Springfield Man Trudell Smith, Jr. Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Springfield, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Trudell Smith, Jr., age 29, was indicted on August 14, 2019. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on June 24, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Smith was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse/Juvenile Delinquency in February 2008. As a result of the conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. The indictment alleges between May 27, 2019, and August 13, 2019, Smith, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Smith is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Smith was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

