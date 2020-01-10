Springfield Man Luis Velez Indicted for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – A Springfield man was arrested yesterday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Luis Velez, 41, was charged in an indictment unsealed today with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment alleges that on July 5, 2019, Velez, who was previously convicted of a felony, was in possession of a Savage Arms, Model 25 Walking Varminter, .22 caliber rifle, a Hermann Weihrauch, Model ARM 44, .44 caliber revolver, and a Smith & Wesson, Model 625, .45 caliber revolver.

On the felon in possession of a firearm charge, based on his prior criminal record, Velez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Catherine G. Curley and Neil L. Desroches of Lelling’s Springfield Branch Office are prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

